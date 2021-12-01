Iron Maiden Share Legacy of the Beast 2022 Tour Dates

Iron Maiden are bringing their Legacy of the Beast tour back to North America in 2022.

The metal veterans will embark on a 23-date trek of arenas and amphitheaters, beginning on Sept. 11 in El Paso, Texas, and concluding on Oct. 27 in Tampa. Trivium will support them from El Paso to Spokane, Wash., and Within Temptation will open the shows from Sioux Falls, S.D., to Tampa.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Iron Maiden first embarked on the Legacy of the Beast tour in Europe in summer 2018. They continued through 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic halted live music in 2020.

“We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring the Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years,” singer Bruce Dickinson said in a statement. “I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”

Iron Maiden will also be unveiling tracks from their new studio album, Senjutsu, which came out in September. Band manager Rod Smallwood said in a statement: “You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the ‘hits’ and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest - but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu 'world' we are adding."

Iron Maiden, Legacy of the Beast 2022 Tour

Sept. 11 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 13 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 15 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sept. 17 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 30 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 3 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Oct. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 7 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 9 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 11 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 12 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

Oct. 15 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 17 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

Oct. 19 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 21 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 25 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 27 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena