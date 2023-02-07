Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour

Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates.

The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.

A full list of tour dates can be found below.

The headlining shows will precede previously announced dates where Benatar will open for Pink on the pop star’s massive Summer Carnival stadium tour.

The latest touring announcement adds to what has been a busy few months for Benatar. In November, she and Giraldo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Forty three years ago in a rehearsal studio in New York – could you have ever imagined this night, tonight?" Benatar pondered during her acceptance speech while looking at husband.

That same month, the musical Invincible made its debut in Los Angeles. The stage play featured songs both old and new from Benatar and Giraldo, with a story which reinterpreted the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Tour 2023

March 9 - New York, N.Y. - Love Rocks NYC Benefit @ The Beacon Theatre

April 12 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

April 13 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

April 16 – New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre New Jersey

April 21 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

April 24 – Sarasota, Fla. @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 26 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 29 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood