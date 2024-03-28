Pat Benatar Announces ‘Funtastic’ 2024 Summer Tour Dates

Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo are set to hit the road for an extensive summer tour.

The trek – dubbed the Funtastic 2024 Tour – kicks off May 10 in Lincoln, California. From there, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will wind her way across America, with stops in Washington D.C., New York, Denver and Las Vegas among the 21 performances unveiled so far.

A full list of Benatar’s 2024 tour dates can be found below.

When Was Pat Benatar's Last Tour?

Benatar has remained very active, touring regularly every year, save for 2020 due to the pandemic. According to Setlist.fm, the dynamic singer played 50 concerts last year. That included a stretch on the road with Pink, as well as the 2023 edition of the Funtastic Tour.

With over 36 million albums sold worldwide, Benatar ranks among rock's most beloved female stars. Five of her 11 studio albums have sold platinum or better, while hits like "Heartbreaker," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "Love Is a Battlefield" remain popular with generations of fans.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Funstastic 2024 Tour Dates:

May 10 @ Thunder Valley, Lincoln, CA

May 11 @ Los Angeles County Fair, Pomona, CA

July 6 @ Ocean Resorts & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J.

July 7 @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, N.J.

July 9 @ Warner Theatre, Washington, D.C.

July 10 @ MGM Northfield Park, Northfield, Ohio

July 12 @ Lakefront Park, Prior Lake, MN

July 13 @ Centennial Park, West Orland Park, IL

July 16 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater, Rochester Hills, MI

July 18 @ Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA

July 21 @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, N.Y.

July 23 @ Beacon Theatre, New York, N.Y.

July 24 @ Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, N.Y.

July 27 @ White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

July 30 @ Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

Aug. 2 @ The Pearl Concert Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 8 @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, CA

Aug. 10 @ San Jose Civic Center, San Jose, CA

Aug. 13 @ Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR

Aug. 15 @ Chataeu Ste Michelle Winery, Woodinville, WA

Aug. 16 @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion, Airway Heights, WA