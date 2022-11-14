Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to Perform on Pink’s 2023 Tour

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will appear as special guests at several shows with Pink.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour will kick off on July 24 in Toronto, where Brandi Carlile will serve as the support act. A week later, on July 31, Benatar and Giraldo will join the tour and perform at Boston's Fenway Park. They'll then appear on five more tour dates: Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee and Los Angeles. (Carlile will open the tour's other dates.)

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 21. You can view a complete list of concert dates down below.

Pink and Carlile were on hand when Benatar and Giraldo were recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Pink introduced fellow inductee Dolly Parton, then joined Carlile to perform Parton's "Coat of Many Colors" in Los Angeles.

Benatar and Giraldo, who have been married since 1982, expressed gratitude for the long-awaited recognition: "I just want to say that all is forgiven," Benatar said before turning to Giraldo, "and you — my partner, my love. Forty-three years ago in a rehearsal studio in New York — could you have imagined this night tonight? We probably would have done it separately on our own, in our own way, but it never would have been this much fun."

Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Dates With Pat Benatar

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium