Pat Benatar has begun putting together her next tour with husband and longtime musical collaborator Neil Giraldo. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together in 2022.

The early 2026 shows are primarily in the U.S. southeast, though Benatar will make at least one stop on the East Coast. Tickets are already on sale at her official website. See the confirmed list of dates, cities and venues below.

Benatar and Giraldo played a well-received tour with Bryan Adams earlier this year. They made their first-ever appearance on Season 49 of Austin City Limits. Benatar's most recent new album remains 2003's Go.

Why Did Pat Benatar's Rock Hall Induction Take So Long?

Her debut, 1979's In the Heat of the Night, didn't become a platinum-selling hit until the breakthrough Top 30 song "Heartbreaker" was released as its third single. Benatar followed that up with a pair of multi-platinum smashes, 1980's Crimes of Passion and 1981's Precious Time.

Benatar's career-making run in the '80s included four more albums that were certified either platinum or gold. Yet she wasn't in the Rock Hall. Turns out, Benatar refused individual entry without Giraldo.

"I've lobbied for the past 25 years to get him the credit he's due," Benatar said as part of her long-awaited acceptance speech. "I'm sure we would've both had success separately, but together is what actually made it happen and turned it into what it became."

Pat Benatar's 2026 Tour

1/26 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

1/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

1/29 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2/3 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

2/4 – Wilmington, NC @ Cape Fear Community College

2/6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

