See Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform on ‘Austin City Limits’

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo made their first-ever appearance on Austin City Limits in September, performing several of their classic hits.

The couple's ten-song set, which included "Promises in the Dark," "We Belong," "Love Is a Battlefield," "Heartbreaker" and more, was taped on September 24.

Benatar and Giraldo's hour-long episode will air on PBS on Jan. 27, but will also be available to stream on PBS' website for four weeks after the broadcast. (Check your local PBS listings for more information.)

Ahead of the broadcast, you can view an exclusive clip of Benatar and Giraldo performing "Love Is a Battlefield" below.

Benatar and Giraldo, Power Couple

In 2022, Benatar and Giraldo, who have been partners both musically and maritally for over 40 years, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“From day one, Patricia and I really did this together," Giraldo told Billboard that year. "I was in the studio every single second. I know where every single note is buried. The greatness of Patricia is she was so extremely secure that when we met she just wanted to sing and she was looking for a partner to kind of do the rest, which I loved. I was happy just to do everything I could to write and produce great records. It was a match made in heaven."