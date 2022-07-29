Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet.

It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.

“This inventive new work weaves their legendary catalog and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet,” producers said in a statement. “Invincible - The Musical is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.”

Benatar and Giraldo added that "we are so excited that tickets are now on sale for the fully realized production. We’ve loved spending the last five years writing and collaborating with an amazing team and are thrilled to finally bring it to the stage. The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater is the perfect place to premiere it. It’s been a joyous journey and one we look forward to having you join us on.”

Invincible will be directed by Tiffany Nichole Green (a resident director of Hamilton), with a book by Bradley Bredeweg, creator of The Fosters and Good Trouble TV shows. Further details and tickets are available at TheWallis.org. Benatar and Giraldo are currently touring North America ahead of their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.