Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Biopic to End on Their Wedding

Sharon Osbourne said the previously announced biopic about her and husband Ozzy Osbourne would end at the point of their marriage, suggesting that it would focus more on her formative years.

She added that she had someone in mind to play her, though no name was mentioned, but she wanted Ozzy to be played by a “complete unknown.”

Sharon revealed she’d recently been told about a script that was being circulated in a search for backers. “I looked at it and I’m like, ‘What a load of crap,’” she told Variety in a new interview. “It didn’t make sense. it didn’t have a heart. It just wasn’t me.”

The daughter of feared Black Sabbath manager Don Arden previously said her movie would start on the day she and Ozzy first met and would “focus on how our lives were totally different but very similar in many ways." “I was brought up by a powerful, successful father, and Ozzy was brought up extremely poor and somewhat abused," she noted.

In the new interview, she explained that "it’s everything before we get married. It’s the madness of my childhood, growing up in the industry with a powerful father who was somewhat violent.”

She added that she didn't want "to do another rock 'n' roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician. … There hasn’t been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side – that’s a true story — and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.”