Ozzy Osbourne will receive another all-star tribute during this Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt and punk star Yungblud honoring the recently departed metal legend.

The four musicians will join forces for a "once-in-a-lifetime performance," honoring the Prince of Darkness with a medley of his greatest hits during the LL Cool J-hosted event, according to a press release.

The 2025 VMAs will air live from New York's UBS Arena on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.

How Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt and Yungblud Honored Ozzy at Farewell Show

Three of the four musicians tapped for the VMAs Ozzy tribute previously helped celebrate the singer at his Back to the Beginning farewell concert on July 5, held less than three weeks before his death on July 22 at the age of 76.

Tyler, who previously suffered a larynx injury that forced Aerosmith to cancel their farewell tour, made his return to the big stage to perform "Walk This Way," "Train Kept A-Rollin'" and a fiery cover of Led Zeppelin's "Walk This Way." Yungblud brought the house down with a powerful rendition of Black Sabbath's "Changes," and Bettencourt accompanied a number of supergroups that played various Ozzy and Black Sabbath covers.

Ozzy Osbourne's Storied MTV History

Ozzy has a long, storied history with MTV. The singer hosted Headbangers Ball in the '80s, judged the short-lived Battle for Ozzfest show in 2004 and starred in the beloved reality TV series The Osbournes along with his family. He also received the MTV Europe Music Awards' Global Icon Award in 2014.

Ozzy's late-in-life health setbacks and battle to return to the stage will be chronicled in the feature-length documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, which will debut on Paramount+ later this year.