Ozzy Osbourne Details Preparation for Black Sabbath’s Farewell

Ozzy Osbourne is doing everything he can to prepare for Black Sabbath’s final concert.

The metal legend has faced an array of health issues in recent years, including multiple spinal surgeries and an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was unable to perform at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony when he was inducted as a solo artist, and many have questioned if he’ll be able to handle Black Sabbath’s farewell gig. Still, in a recent conversation with The Guardian, Osbourne listed the extensive preparation he’s going through to get back on stage.

“I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me,” the frontman revealed. “It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs. I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down, but the point is I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up.”

Who Is Performing at Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert?

Black Sabbath’s final concert, dubbed Back to the Beginning, will be a celebration of the heavy metal group’s incredible career and legacy. The long list of performers includes Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Tool, Anthrax and many others. Still, the reunited Sabbath will be the main attraction, even if they’re only able to deliver a shortened set.

“We’re only playing a couple of songs each. I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off’, because it’s just going to be … what’s the word? … a sample,” Osbourne noted. “You’re going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath."

Back to the Beginning will take place July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.