Post Malone Collaboration is Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Favorite’

Ozzy Osbourne was so happy with his collaboration with Post Malone that he said it was his “favorite” work since his original run with Black Sabbath, the rapper said.

Malone discussed the track, “Take What You Want,” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. it appears on new album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which also features Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Travis Scott and others.

“It’s good, man?” Malone asked Lowe, receiving an affirmative response. He called the track – which also features Scott – “a big deal” and added of Osbourne: “I think he crushed it.” Malone said he hadn’t been present during the recording, with took place at the home of singer Andrew Watt. “I mean, he was talking to Watt and Watt was telling me he was like this, ‘Yo, this is my favorite that I’ve done since, you know, Sabbath, and since I started my own, own way.’ I was like, ‘That’s huge. I’m like honored. Thank you very much.’”

You can watch the full interview below:

Malone – who appeared at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards alongside Aerosmith – added that he thought about his collaborations carefully. “I don’t want to think of it as business,” he said. “I think music, at the end of the day, has nothing to do with fucking business. Music has to do with people. … you can’t go out and try to go for, ‘Oh, this person’s hot right now; I want a song with them.’ A song blows up. It’s important that… it’s organic. It’s two artists with each other [who] say, ‘Let’s make something.’”

