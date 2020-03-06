Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Being ‘Junkie’ With Sex Addiction

Ozzy Osbourne admitted he was a “junkie” who nearly “lost it, big time” when his wife Sharon discovered he was having a series of affairs in 2016.

The episode resulted in a short-term split and saw Ozzy attending therapy for sex addiction, before the couple reconciled and later renewed their marriage vows.

“I was terrified,” the Black Sabbath singer told Good Morning Britain in a recent interview when asked if he was afraid Sharon would leave him. “I think it’s another fix," he explained. "If you’re a junkie, like I was, anything that alters your mind, you’ve gotta find it. I didn’t love any of these people. I’ve learned a lesson. ... I wish I hadn’t done this stupid thing that I did, and that’s the truth, because you never know what you had until you’ve lost it. And I thought I’d lost it, big time.”

Sharon described the Osbournes’ love story as “a Shakespearean play." “I was just really broken in every sense," she said. "I said to Ozzy, ‘If you ever do this to me again, I’m gonna cut your hair off or I’m gonna cut all your clothes.”

You can watch the interview below.

In 2017, Sharon revealed that, following her discovery of Ozzy’s four-year affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, she learned he was carrying on five other affairs too. “There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them," she noted.

"Some fucking Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here and then our cook," she continued. "He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”