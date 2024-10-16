Ozzy Osbourne Offers Support to Jake E. Lee Following Shooting

Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his support for Jake E. Lee, his former guitarist who was shot multiple times during an incident in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

"It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today,” the Prince of Darkness noted in a statement shared with TMZ. “It's just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be OK."

Osbourne recruited Lee to join his solo band in 1983. The guitarist contributed to a pair of Ozzy’s studio albums: 1983's Bark at the Moon and 1986's The Ultimate Sin. Lee was dismissed from Osbourne's band in 1987 and went on to form the groups Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel.

Other Rockers Share Support for Jake E. Lee

As news of Lee's shooting became public, fellow musicians took to social media to express their support.

"To our friend Jake E. Lee - our thoughts, prayers and concerns go out to you, my friend, after hearing the news of you being shot in Las Vegas today," Poison frontman Bret Michaels wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We are all pulling for you & hoping that you will have a speedy & incredible recovery.

In a tweet of his own, Journey guitarist Neal Schon said: "Crazy world. Take care Jake," alongside the emoji for prayers.

“I just heard about Jake E Lee. Glad to hear he is doing well,” shared Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis, whom Lee replaced in Ozzy's solo band in 1983. “My thoughts are with ya, buddy!”

Meanwhile, Stephen Pearcy, who was briefly bandmates with Lee in Ratt, wished the guitarist a "Speed[y] recovery, brother. Prayers are with ya."

What Do We Know About the Jake E. Lee Shooting?

Authorities believe Lee was the victim of a random shooting, which took place around 2:40AM on Tuesday morning. The guitarist was out walking his dog when he was gunned down in the 11000 block of Alora Street, a suburban area approximately 10 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip.

In a tweet, SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk noted he’d been in contact with Lee's manager. “[Jake] was hit three times — in the chest, arm and foot,” Trunk shared. “Bullets missed all major organs except lung. But he is doing well and expected to make a full recovery."