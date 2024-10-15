Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot Multiple Times in Las Vegas

Jake E. Lee, the guitarist best known for playing on Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon album, was shot Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

According to a press release issued by his publicist, the 67-year-old guitarist was shot "multiple times" and is now recovering in a Las Vegas hospital.

"As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas street shooting," reads the statement. "Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

What Records Has Jake E. Lee Played On?

Lee's career began in the early '80s when he was approached by singer Ronnie James Dio to join his solo band. The guitarist made some recordings while rehearsing with the group, but Dio shelved the project.

He was then asked by Osbourne to replace his departing guitar player Brad Gillis. Lee joined the former Black Sabbath singer's band in 1983, appearing on that year's Bark at the Moon album, as well as the follow-up, The Ultimate Sin, on which Lee shared songwriting credits with Osbourne.

Lee told UCR in 2018 that going on tour with Osbourne wasn't easy. "I had a lot of 'Randy Rhoads rules, you suck,'" he recalled. " That option is gone, you know? Randy’s gone, and it’s not like he’s gone to go play in some other band. So either you guys want Ozzy to hang up his coat and call it quits or cut me a little slack. But all the way through Ozzy, there was always a faction of 'You suck, Randy rules.' So, it gave me tough skin."

In 1988 Lee formed Badlands, followed by Wicked Alliance in the mid-'90s. He's also released three solo records since 1996. Since 2014 he's been a member of Red Dragon Cartel, whose latest album, Patina, came out in 2018.