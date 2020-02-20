Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘It’s a Raid’ With Post Malone

Ozzy Osbourne is paired with Post Malone again on the latest advance track from his upcoming album Ordinary Man. "It's a Raid," which you can listen to below, finds the Black Sabbath singer trading lines with the rapper before howling, "Fuck you all!"

Osbourne has credited Post Malone with inspiring him to return to the studio for his first solo project since 2010's Scream. "It all started when [daughter] Kelly comes in and says, 'Do you want to work on a Post Malone song?'" Osbourne recently said. "My first thing was, 'Who the fuck is Post Malone?'"

They paired together on "Take What You Want" from the rapper's 2019 album Hollywood's Bleeding, and Osbourne hit it off with Post Malone's producer Andrew Watt. Ordinary Man was completed with Watt in just four weeks. Osbourne then appeared onstage with Post Malone for a performance of "Take What You Want" during November's American Music Awards.

"It's a Raid" also includes a sample of Osbourne's famous laugh from his 1980 song "Crazy Train." Ordinary Man, which elsewhere features guest turns by Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Elton John and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, comes out Friday.

Osbourne recently postponed the North American series of No More Tours 2 dates in support of the record as he seeks overseas medical treatment. He revealed a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis last month.

"I cannot go on the road until I'm 100 percent confident that I can pull it off – because if I go out now and I can't carry on, people are gonna think that I've lost the plot," Osbourne said. "So, I'm not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, because it's not fair to them."

