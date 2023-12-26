Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Internet Hoax: ‘I’m Not Dead’

Ozzy Osbourne has responded to an online death hoax, confirming that he is very much alive.

“I’m not dead,” the iconic singer declared on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast (video below). “I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

As Ozzy explained it, he was caught off guard by a video that was circulating online suggesting he had passed.

“The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘Celebrities Who Have Died Today,’ and there’s a picture of me,” the Prince of Darkness explained. “And I go, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead … Just a little flesh wound,'” the rocker continued, jokingly quoting Monty Python. “It’s a bit fucking much, isn’t it?”

Ozzy went on to note that the clickbait video was strategically phrased to avoid any potential lawsuits. “What they do is, they kind of say you’re dead-ish,” he explained. “It’s kind of weird the way they word it.”

“There’s so many sick fuckers out there,” added his wife Sharon in a pointed remark towards the death hoax video’s creators.

Meanwhile, Ozzy's son, Jack, offered a wry suggestion.

“We’ll do the viking burial,” he quipped. “I’ll shoot a flaming arrow on your raft.”

Ozzy Osbourne's Health Issues

Though Ozzy is alive and well, he's certainly suffered his fair share of health problems over the past few years.

The Black Sabbath vocalist has endured various operations to deal with injuries suffered from a quad bike accident and, later, a serious fall in his home. The lingering effects of those injuries caused Osbourne to cancel his farewell tour, as well as a scheduled performance at this year’s Power Trip festival.

These problems, along with his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, has many fans believing Osbourne will never take the stage again. Still, the rocker remains defiant.

“I’m getting myself fit," the singer declared in September. "I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”