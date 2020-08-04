Why Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Found His Reality Show ‘Appalling’

As she prepares to give her music career a big push, Aimee Osbourne, the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has opened up about why she didn't appear on The Osbournes, the family's reality show that aired on MTV from 2002-05.

"To me, I'd grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family," Aimee told New York's Q104.3 in the video below. "For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as. It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

Aimee was only 16 when The Osbournes premiered and, while the show regularly featured their other two children, Jack and Kelly, Aimee was nowhere in sight of the cameras. In fact, she had moved out of the family's home in Los Angeles specifically to avoid the spotlight.

"I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," Sharon said on her show The Talk in 2018. "She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea; it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did."

Aimee recently released "Shared Something With the Night," the first single from her upcoming Vacare Adamare album. She told Rolling Stone that she wrote it "when I was living in New York and feeling pretty alone and lost. I hadn’t fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else’s approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time.”

Osbourne has been recording under the name ARO -- her initials -- since 2015's "Raining Gold," but Vacare Adamare will be her first full-length and is hoping to put it out one song at a time, with videos for each track.