Listen to Aimee Osbourne’s ‘Shared Something With the Night’

Aimee Osbourne, the eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, has released a new single called "Shared Something With the Night" from her upcoming Vacare Adamare album. You can check out the video below.

“The song is like a My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night,” she told Rolling Stone. “I wrote it when I was living in New York and feeling pretty alone and lost. I hadn’t fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else’s approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time.”

Recording under the name ARO (her initials), Osbourne first popped up on our radar in 2015 when her debut single, "Raining Gold," bowed and has put out a couple more singles since. She worked on “Shared Something With the Night” with John Dragonetti, who came up with the main musical theme, which in turn inspired the lyrics.

“[He] had an idea to play the string sample we used backward,” she continued. “As soon as I heard it, it was instant. I just immediately came up with the lyrics and melody. Writing is kind of like channeling for me, I never know what’s going to happen or what the track will sound like or what strange sound or sample or chord will resonate. It’s usually a very surprising, cathartic and fun experience.”

She added that Vacare Adamare, rather than have a traditional release date, will come out song-by-song, with videos for every track. She's planning on taking her act on the road, and is putting a lot of thought into the onstage presentation.

“I want the live show to feel like you’re on the haunted mansion ride at Disneyland, with a little Studio 54, a touch of vaudeville and a lot of Blade Runner,” she said. “It will be ghostly and poetic with some neon and hypnotic laser lights to captivate all the senses.”