Ozzy Osbourne: Cocaine Was the ‘Meaning of Life’ to Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne has reflected upon his years of drug abuse in Black Sabbath.

During a recent appearance on The Madhouse Chronicles Podcast, Osbourne and his close friend, guitarist Billy Morrison, exchanged anecdotes about their respective histories with addiction.

“In Sabbath, when we discovered cocaine, it was like the meaning of life,” Ozzy declared. “We had a dealer on the road with us.”

The legendary frontman went on to explain that during Black Sabbath's heyday, the band employed a man whose sole job was to carry cocaine.

“We had this guy, he was a bit strange,” Osbourne recalled. “And he’d have these fucking bags with these big fucking chunks of coke. Big bags of coke.”

Ozzy Osbourne Nearly Got Busted in an Airplane Bathroom

Wandering further down cocaine memory lane, Ozzy pivoted to tell Morrison about a close call he experienced in an airport bathroom.

“I’m in Houston, Texas at the airport one day,” Osbourne recalled. “I’m coming down off the last bump and I, because you know you’ve got to do it every 15 minutes. I got a book of matches in my pocket, I hadn’t got a spoon or anything. I don’t want to fucking chop it out on the floor or anything. So I put some on this, I made up a makeshift cardboard spoon out of the lid of the matchbox.”

The singer was moments away from snorting his drugs, until he glanced underneath the stall and noticed a pair of feet.

“I see these black boots having a stand at the urinal,” Osbourne explained. “It’s a fucking copper and I’m standing on one leg with this toot of fucking coke, waiting for this guy to finish his piss so I could blow it.”

The Prince of Darkness was frozen in the moment, fearful of getting busted. He waited until the officer left, then proceeded to snort his coke. “It was fucking killing me but I was determined to do it.”