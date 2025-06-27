What to Wear to Oasis’ 2025 Tour

Oasis is back in action.

After over a decade since their breakup, Liam and Noel Gallagher have patched things up at least enough to take on a global tour that kicks off July 4 in Cardiff, England.

If you were one of the fortunate people to secure tickets to one of the tour's shows, we might suggest you start thinking about what you'll wear.

To help, we've compiled a brief yet effective list of six outfit ideas that will show you're a real fan.

If there is one clothing brand that comes to mind when one thinks of Oasis, it's Adidas. Sure, you can get shoes, jackets or pants on Amazon or at basically any sportswear store, or you could go all out and buy Liam-endorsed sneakers. And actually, Adidas now has an entire special line of clothing that also has the band's name on it.

For those attending any of Oasis' U.K. concerts, you should know that it rains an awful lot over there. Here's a way you can both protect yourself from the elements and pay tribute to Liam: a rain jacket, ideally in an army green color, though Liam has worn a variety of colors over the years. Some people might describe this particular style of jacket as a parka. All we know is it's fitting for an outdoor Oasis gig.

One of the cool things about the internet is that you can search for "Noel Gallagher's 'Don't Look Back in Anger' sweater" and someone has already come up with that idea. As in, the sweater Noel wore in the original music video has been recreated by a British clothing company called Mod Shoes, but don't worry, they ship to the U.S. as well.

Not everyone can pull off a bucket hat, but Liam has been doing so for years. (And clearly other people recognize him for being a fashion icon given that Vogue invited him to participate in their 73 Questions series in 2019.) Like his jackets, he occasionally switches up the color — Amazon carries just about every color of the rainbow — but you'll get bonus points if you buy the one from Oasis' own merch site.

One might say that the sort of John Lennon-inspired round sunglasses Liam often wears stopped being on trend years and years ago, but he couldn't care less. "Look cool. Style is what counts, man. Fashion comes and goes. Style remains," he told The Daily Mail in 2009. "I hate it when people say one thing goes with something else. I'll wear what I want."

If there is one thing Noel and Liam love more than making music and being rock stars, it's their hometown football team of Manchester City. You could pick something out from the team's website, which has just about every kind of merchandise under the sun — including a Definitely Maybe-themed collection — or you could get an Oasis-specific jersey from the band's site.