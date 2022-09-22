Why There’s Not Much Chance of New Eagles Music

Timothy B. Schmit said there wasn’t much chance of Eagles making new music because of the disappointing reaction to material that appeared on their last studio project.

Long Road Out of Eden was released in 2007, and the band played a number of its tracks on the road. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, Schmit recalled the results.

“I sincerely doubt it,” he said when asked if Eagles would return to the studio. “We toured behind our last album … and put in five to seven of those songs. But we don’t do them anymore because there wasn’t a big reaction. ... When people come to see the Eagles, they want to hear ‘Best of My Love,’ ‘One of These Nights,’ all these things. So we give it to them.”

Despite that, Schmit agreed he was “on a roll” with his solo career, after releasing his seventh record, Day by Day, in May. “I tend to get things a little later than other people,” he admitted. “I didn’t have a heyday solo career when I was younger, like many friends of mine. I didn’t have the tools, I didn’t have the knowledge. But three solo albums ago I started to write everything myself and produce, or co-produce, my own songs. I love the process. It gives me some sort of meaning.”

While the album features guest appearances by several big names, Schmit said he didn't have a wish list of contributors when he started. “Basically, when a song gets to a certain point and needs something else, I try to think of who might be good on it,” he explained. “I called Lindsey [Buckingham] and John Fogerty, the same with Jackson [Browne]. And they all said yes. They were aiming to please me. In the past, I’ve sung for lots of different projects, so I know that feeling.”