Nikki Sixx’s First Girlfriend Had No Idea He Became Famous

Nikki Sixx recently reconnected with his first girlfriend, and she was shocked to discover he went on to become a rock star.

Sixx’s new book, The First 21, chronicles the years leading up to his career as bassist and primary songwriter in Motley Crue. Sixx, who was born Frank Feranna Jr., tracked down many people from his past for the memoir – including Susie Maddox.

He had help from co-writer Alex Ambramovich, Sixx told Canadian radio station CIFM. “When we found Susie, Alex had called me and said, ‘I found her. She doesn’t live in Jerome, Idaho anymore. She lives in this other location. She has Facebook, but there’s nothing on it. There’s no email. She’s not on Twitter, she’s not on Instagram – but there was this land line.’”

Initially reluctant to connect with his ex directly, Sixx asked Ambramovich to make the first call. He obliged, and when Maddox answered he explained that he was working on a book about Frank Feranna. “She goes, ‘Oh, I remember Frank, yeah. What ever happened to Frank?’” Sixx said.

“It was so beautiful,” the Motley Crue star added, “because he said, ‘Well, you know, he’s in a band.’ And she goes, ‘Frank’s in a band?’”

After beating around the bush for a moment, Ambramovich revealed who Feranna had become. Maddox was momentarily quiet on the other end of the phone before responding.

“She goes, ‘You know, I had the Dr. Feelgood album in my hand. I had heard some songs on the radio and I liked [them]. And I turned it over and looked at the band and [thought], that guy looks just like my first boyfriend.’”

