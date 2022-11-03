Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary Coming in December

A 1971 documentary called Harvest Time, marking the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest, will premiere in theaters worldwide on Dec. 1. More showings in select locations will follow on Dec. 4, with, presumably, a home-video release at a later date.

“The feature is a never-been-seen-before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London and Nashville, during [Harvest's] creation,” distributors Trafalgar Releasing said in a statement. “The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.”

The statement noted that the film was "created between January and September 1971 ... [and] takes viewers on an intimate journey to Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California for the ‘Harvest Barn’ sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra and to Nashville where the then 20-something Young worked on various tracks of this signature album. Performance and rehearsal content is intertwined into creative storytelling and includes most of the [1972 album’s] tracks … including ‘Heart of Gold,’ ‘A Man Needs A Maid,’ ‘Alabama’ and ‘Old Man.’"

You can watch a clip from the film below.

"Fifty years ago," Young added. "I was 24, maybe 23, and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends, and it’s really cool that this album has lasted so long. … When I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there … and now people all around the world can see it at the movies."

The movie release ties in with the release of a 50th-anniversary edition of Harvest, which arrives on Dec. 2. Theater tickets go on sale on Nov. 10 at NeilYoungHarvestTime.com.