Since he began making records in the '60s, Neil Young has seldom let a year or two pass between albums. Even as the last LP by Buffalo Springfield was being prepped for release, the Canadian singer-songwriter was making his self-titled solo debut, which came out just a few months later.

Young has never been reluctant to follow his creative muse, even if he's in the middle of another project. More than one time during his career he's shelved a project just to move on to something else. Sometimes - as in the case of Homegrown and Chrome Dreams - those records would be released at a later (sometimes much later) date; in other instances, we're still waiting.

All this productivity and activity can lead to periods of inconsistency, as you'll see in the below list of the 12 Worst Neil Young Albums. One era in particular stands out: the '80s (spoiler: Six successive albums during the decade make the list). But LPs from the '60s, '70s, '90s and the '00s are here, too.

When you're as prolific as Young, they can't all be After the Gold Rush and Harvest. Even when the records didn't reach his usual standards, most of them still found new ways to continue on the restless path he started in the mid-'60s. From synth-pop and traditional country to '50 rock 'n' roll and horn-spotted soul, Young's instincts rarely took him to expected destinations.