Listen to Nancy Wilson Cover Triumph’s ‘Fight the Good Fight’

Nancy Wilson has released a cover of Triumph's "Fight the Good Fight."

The Heart guitarist's version of the Canadian band's 1981 song appears on Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph, which comes out on June 6.

You can hear Wilson's cover of "Fight the Good Fight" below.

Wilson's cover follows Sebastian Bach's "Rock & Roll Machine" and Dee Snider's "Lay It on the Line" as advance tracks to the upcoming LP.

"Fight the Good Fight" appeared on Triumph's fifth album, Allied Forces. The LP reached No. 23 and went platinum, the biggest record in the band's career. The song climbed to No. 18 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart in 1981.

Triumph released 10 albums before disbanding following the release of Edge of Excess in 1992.

What Songs Are on the Triumph Tribute Album?

In addition to Wilson, Bach and Snider, the tribute album features performances by Joey Belladonna, Mickey Thomas, Jack Blades and Envy of None, the band fronted by Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson.

The track listing for Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph is below.

'Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph' Track Listing

24 Hours a Day - Sebastian Bach

Rock & Roll Machine - Sebastian Bach

Magic Power - Joey Belladonna

Spellbound - Mickey Thomas

Lay It on the Line - Dee Snider

Somebody's Out There - Lawrence Gowan

Never Surrender - Deen Castronovo

Hold On - Jeff Keith

Just One Night - Jason Scheff

I Live for the Weekend - Dorothy & Tyler Connolly

Fight the Good Fight - Nancy Wilson

Follow Your Heart - Jack Blades

Allied Forces - Phil X

Blinding Light Show - Envy of None

Fight the Good Fight (encore) - Dino Jelusick