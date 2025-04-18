Hear Dee Snider-Led Cover of Triumph’s ‘Lay It on the Line’

Dee Snider leads a new cover of Triumph's 1979 classic "Lay It on the Line," which will appear on the upcoming Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph album. You can hear it below.

The former Twisted Sister frontman is joined by Mr. Big guitarist Paul Gilbert and Tenacious D's Kyle Gass on backing vocals. The Mike Clink-produced Magic Power album features additional contributions from former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna, Styx keyboardist Lawrence Gowan, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Night Ranger singer/bassist Jack Blades and Tesla singer Jeff Keith.

"Lay It on the Line" is the second single released from the album, following the Bach-assisted "Rock & Roll Machine" last month. Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph arrives on June 6 and is available to preorder now. You can see the full track listing below.

Dee Snider and Triumph Reflect on 'Lay It on the Line'

"Lay It on the Line" appeared on Triumph's third album, 1979's Just a Game. It peaked at a meager No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 but still became one of the band's best-known songs.

"The first time I heard this song ['Lay It on the Line'], I was blown away," Snider said in a statement. "There's only one Rik Emmett and Triumph. I'm honored to be a part of this!"

READ MORE: Triumph Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In a teaser video for the new "Lay It on the Line, Emmett recalled the reception the song originally received from his bandmates, bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine and drummer/vocalist Gil Moore.

"I grew up listening to everything from Deep Purple to Crosby, Stills & Nash," he said. "And I'd written pop songs for Triumph, and Gil and Mike would both go, 'No, no, too wimpy.' But when I presented 'Lay It on the Line,' they both went, 'Yeah, yeah, this is good.'"

"Rik became better as a writer," Levine added in the same video, "and the proof was in the pudding because, he wrote one of the evergreen Triumph songs, 'Lay It on the Line.'"

'Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph' Tracklisting

1. “24 Hours a Day” (Sebastian Bach)

2. “Rock & Roll Machine” (Sebastian Bach)

3. “Magic Power” (Joey Belladonna)

4. “Spellbound” (Mickey Thomas)

5. “Lay It on the Line” (Dee Snider)

6. “Somebody's Out There” (Lawrence Gowan)

7. “Never Surrender” (Deen Castronovo)

8. “Hold On” (Jeff Keith)

9. “Just One Night” (Jason Scheff)

10. “I Live for the Weekend” (Dorothy & Tyler Connolly )

11. “Fight the Good Fight” (Nancy Wilson)

12. “Follow Your Heart” (Jack Blades)

13. “Allied Forces” (Phil X)

14. “Blinding Light Show” (Envy of None)

15. “Fight the Good Fight (encore)” (Dino Jelusick)