See Nancy Wilson Perform ‘Barracuda’ With Foo Fighters and Pink

Nancy Wilson was among the list of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The Heart guitarist was joined onstage by Foo Fighters, former Queens of the Stone Age drummer John Theodore and Pink. "Who can sing a Heart song?" Dave Grohl asked as he introduced the pop singer. "I'll you who. Pink can sing a fuckin' Heart song."

The band then launched into what Grohl described as his favorite Heart song, 1977's "Barracuda." You can see footage of the performance below.

Earlier this week, Wilson released an original tribute song to Hawkins called "Amigo Amiga." She also appeared on the 2019 Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders album Get the Money, delivering vocals on the song “Don't Look at Me That Way.” Hawkins returned the favor on Wilson's 2021 solo album, You and Me, playing drums on the track "Party at the Angel Ballroom." Wilson alluded to the song in a social media post following Hawkins' death.

"Fuck, this hurts! My brother Taylor is gone? I cannot believe or understand this," Wilson wrote. "I was so lucky to work with him at his awesome studio, and he was surely eccentric only in the best and most hysterical way. Nobody is going to be ok for a long time. Not his gorgeous family or his gorgeous brotherhood of a true rock band Foo Fighters. I love you. Party in the angel ballroom."

Wilson joined Hawkins, Grohl, Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and a collection of rock legends onstage for an all-star jam session during the 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Heart was inducted that year, as was Rush, whom the Foo Fighters helped induct.

The guitarist also appeared in Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways, the 2014 HBO series that found Grohl's band exploring the musical history of various American cities. Wilson was included in an episode centered on Seattle. She and her sister, Heart singer Ann Wilson, joined Foo Fighters for a performance on The Late Show With David Letterman in anticipation of the series launch.

Hawkins and Nancy also performed together in 2020. The duo was joined by Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, bassist Derek Frank and Liv Warfield for a virtual rendition of the Heart classic "Barracuda," recorded for the AXS TV series At Home and Social With Nuno Bettencourt.