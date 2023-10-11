Watch Nancy Wilson Make Surprise Appearance at Ann Wilson’s Show

Ann Wilson brought out a special guest at her concert Tuesday night: her sister and former bandmate Nancy Wilson. "Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight," Ann Wilson said from the stage. "A very, very good friend — more than a friend ... let's bring her out. Come on."

The two sisters then launched into Heart's 1977 hit, "Barracuda," marking the first time they've performed together since 2019.

You can see a fan-filmed video of the song below.

Is There More to Come From Heart?

For the past few years, the Wilson sisters' relationship has grabbed just as many headlines as their music.

In 2016, Ann's husband was arrested for striking one of Nancy's children, which led to his pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault. Since then, the sisters have focused primarily on their respective solo projects. In 2022, however, Ann Wilson noted that their discrepancies weren't as big of a deal as people assumed.

"Nancy and I are OK with each other," she said. "We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven’t figured out a compromise yet."

READ MORE: How Heart Finally Made a Hit Out of 'Alone'

Earlier this year, Ann revealed that she and Nancy were again working together, describing the music as "closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the '70s, late '70s. So it's really fun, it's just exciting and inspiring." It would be the first new material from Heart since 2016's Beautiful Broken.