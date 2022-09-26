Nancy Wilson Shares Tribute Song to Taylor Hawkins, ‘Amigo Amiga’

Nancy Wilson has shared a new song dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins called "Amigo Amiga."

The track arrives just a day before the Hawkins Tribute Concert is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. The Heart singer and guitarist is slated to perform at the event.

Wilson reportedly began writing the song on the night of Hawkins' death in March. "I heard myself in tears saying 'too soon, too soon,' which became a refrain in the song," Wilson told Consequence. "I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend, and we always had funny pet names for each other like 'Amigo' and 'Amiga' as well as 'Luv' and 'Dahling.'"

You can listen to "Amigo Amiga" below.

Hawkins appeared as a special guest on Wilson's debut solo album from 2021, You and Me. Hawkins played drums on a track titled "Party at the Angel Ballroom," which was co-written by Hawkins, Wilson and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan. "I was so lucky to work with him at his awesome studio, and he was surely eccentric only in the best and most hysterical way," Wilson tweeted at the time of Hawkins' death.

“It is such a painful loss, but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and reenergized rock 'n' roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together," Wilson told Consequence. "It's a new renaissance Taylor, and the Foo family have gifted us all."