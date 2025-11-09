Nancy Wilson was on hand at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, helping honor Soundgarden.

During an interview backstage, the Heart guitarist was asked who she’d like to see inducted next year – and her answer was surprising.

Noting that she was recently a guest on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Wilson advocated for the famous shock-jock’s candidacy.

“Howard is such a rock star and such a patron of rock and roll,” Wilson explained, noting that Stern is certainly “colorful” in his own way. “He could actually be inducted next year and I would say yes to that.”

READ MORE: 10 Times Howard Stern Feuded With Famous Musicians

While some observers may bristle at the suggestion Stern could get into the Rock Hall, there is some precedence. Alan Freed and Tom Donahue, two pioneering radio DJs, are among the Ahmet Ertegun Award recipients.

As for those who believe Stern is too controversial a figure to be inducted, Wilson had a message:

“He’s not an asshole anymore!” the Heart guitarist declared with a laugh.

Nancy Wilson Celebrates Soundgarden’s Induction: 'It Was About Time'

Elsewhere during her press room interview, Wilson expressed her excitement for Soundgarden’s induction.

“It was about time,” the Heart rocker declared, while describing the grunge giants as “a true rock band.”

“Chris was a true friend, a brother in our Seattle family,” Wilson continued, recalling Soundgarden’s late frontman Chris Cornell. “Chris actually was shy – so shy we thought he was stuck up because he would hardly talk to us.”

READ MORE: Soundgarden Albums Ranked Worst to Best

It wasn’t until Cornell inducted Heart during the 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony that Wilson felt she finally got to know the enigmatic frontman.

“We got to actually know him and bond with him around that [ceremony],” Wilson explained before surmising, “Some really great looking people are not so stuck up after all.”