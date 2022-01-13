Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell Items for Auction

Keith Richards, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell were announced as contributors to this year’s MusiCares charity auction, which takes place on Jan. 30.

Rolling Stones guitarist Richards has signed a guitar with an eco-friendly NFT in the form of a video confirming his signature is genuine. Beatles icon McCartney has offered a signed bass, while Mitchell – who will be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year 2022 – will present the artist’s proof print of her oil painting of Jimi Hendrix.

Julien’s Auctions described Richards' ebony Gibson ES-335 as “an unmatched standard since its inaugural appearance in 1958” and estimated it would sell for between $6,000 and $8,000. McCartney’s Hofner B-Bass Hi Series violin bass was estimated at $4,000 to $6,000, and described it as matching the instrument he played “notably at the Apple Rooftop concert and the Let It Be album recording sessions.”

The Hendrix proof, signed and framed by Mitchell, was predicted to sell for up to $4,000. Julien’s shared Mitchell’s 2000 quote: “I have always thought of myself as a painter derailed by circumstance. I sing my sorrow and I paint my joy.” Further auction lots include a guitar signed by the late Tom Petty, Bono’s handwritten lyrics for the U2 song “Your Song Saved My Life,” two original artworks by Kiss member Gene Simmons, a leather coat signed four times by Ozzy Osbourne and a “special item donated by the Chris Cornell estate.”

Full details will be revealed on the Julien’s Auctions website, with the live sale commencing in Beverly Hills at 10AM PT on Jan. 30. Bids will also be accepted online. MusiCares, the fundraising arm of the Grammys, said it “provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.”

Richards’ NFT video is provided in partnership with OneOf, described as “the green NFT platform built for music.” Since the concept became mainstream, concerns have been raised that the process of securing items unique status via blockchain technology involves the use of high amounts of energy. OneOf co-founder Adam Fell said: “We are honored to be the platform to mint the first-ever Keith Richards NFT. Keith is music royalty, and we applaud him and his team for championing eco-friendly blockchain technology that can empower musicians for generations to come.”