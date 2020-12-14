Phil Campbell’s Rules for Lemmy Tribute Concert

Phil Campbell said he and surviving Motorhead colleague Mikkey Dee have strict requirements for those who want to take part in their tribute show for late leader Lemmy Kilmister.

Lemmy died in December 2015, days after being informed that he had incurable cancer. The 70-year-old's passing brought an end to the band, but both Campbell and Dee have said they hope to one day stage a memorial event.

“Yeah, we've been thinking about it for a long time, but we wanna make sure it's done right,” Campbell told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth). “People are gonna have to rehearse, and we don't want too many people, and everyone coming on and saying, 'Yeah, I know “Ace of Spades”,’ and then singing the first verse twice. Stuff like that's happened to me before.

"And it's the availability of the right people as well, which is kind of a bit of a nightmare," he added. "But one day, we'd like to do something really spectacular. It's gotta be done.”

Campbell also addressed the suggestion that Motorhead concerts became low-quality affairs toward the end of Lemmy’s life, as health issues overtook him.

The guitarist called the shows “tough” but said they were “not bad. It was just that we cocked up a couple of odd songs here and there – but the general gigs, right up to the end, were fantastic. [Y]ou did feel for Lem, just giving it his all. But he wouldn't be the first person in the world to cock up the odd song. … It's probably been over-exaggerated. The gigs were really good.”

Already battling prostate cancer, Kilmister also suffered congestive heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia. A Dec. 11, 2015 stop in Berlin became Motorhead's final show.

“He'd done as much as he possibly could, playing and rocking out to the end," Campbell said. “I was so proud of him. And he just wanted to carry on. We wouldn't expect anything else from Lem. He was an original.”

