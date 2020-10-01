Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Selling ‘Breathtaking’ Home for $5.7M

Nikki Sixx's former Los Angeles estate can be yours for $5.7 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the Motley Crue bassist and songwriter's former home sweet home below.

Sixx recently announced he moved from Los Angeles, the city where he first found fame with Motley Crue in the early '80s, to Wyoming. "I felt maybe it was time and a better place to raise my daughter," he told KLOS.

The 10,300-square-foot five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom estate sits on more than an acre of land in the gated North Ranch Country Club. Emil Hartoonian of the Agency is the listing agent.

The home's master suite features "a formal entry, private living room with fireplace, luxurious master spa, a grand walk-in closet and direct access to the grounds." There's also a private movie theater, swimming pool, hot tub and "vast" dining room.

Sixx is also hoping the change of scenery inspires him creatively. "I feel like being back in Los Angeles, everything is about business: When is the deadline? When do the rehearsals start? When does the tour start?" he recently told Eddie Trunk (via Blabbermouth). "And I'm, like, that's great — I understand — but I kind of need to step back and just let some creative juices flow. I don't know. Maybe I don't have any more songs in me. Maybe I do. [There's] only one way to find out, and that's to be in a place that's not so chaotic."