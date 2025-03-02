Mike Myers Makes ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return as Elon Musk

Mike Myers' return to Saturday Night Live was notable for more than one reason.

In last night’s cold open (which you can watch below), the famed sketch show put their comedic spin on the biggest news story of the week: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House that turned into a shouting match.

The sketch featured castmember James Austin Johnson as Trump, Bowen Yang as and vice president JD Vance and Mikey Day as Zelenskyy. In the early stages, “Trump” referred to the meeting as a “a big, beautiful trap,” before offering “Zelenskyy” the chance to “tell Mr. Putin how much you love him and that you’re sorry you invaded Russia. Maybe offer him one night with your wife.”

Later Trump and Vance chastised Zelenskyy for not saying thank you every 15 seconds, or complimenting them on “being handsome.” Trump then commented on Zelenskyy’s outfit, saying “Who shows up to the White House in a T-shirt and jeans like a garbage person?” This led to Myers' surprise appearance as Elon Musk, naturally wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

After wielding a chainsaw -- much like the real Musk did at a recent conference -- Myers’ Musk addressed Trump. “Donald, what are you doing in my office? You know, I’m the president now, right?” he declared. “I’m kidding. I’m kidding. Maybe not?”

Later, Musk gave an update on his DOGE firings and announced a new initiative: the Department of Undoing Child Health care and Education, or DOUCHE.

“DOUCHE is going to be epic,” Myers’ Musk promised. “DOUCHE is going to really clean everything out well.”

This marked Myers' first appearance on a regular SNL episode since 2015, though he has appeared on the occasional special, including the recent SNL 50 event.

Mike Myers Wears ‘Canada Is Not for Sale’ Shirt During ‘SNL’ Close

At the end of the show, Myers returned to the Saturday Night Live stage during the customary farewells. The Canadian comedian took the chance to show support for his homeland, wearing a T-shirt that read “Canada Is Not for Sale.”

The Shrek star was making a clear statement regarding Trump’s recent comments that Canada would “love being the 51st state.” In addition to proudly displaying his shirt, which also featured an image of the Canadian flag, Myers was seen mouthing the phrase “elbows up.” The term – more commonly heard in hockey with regards to defending yourself – has taken on new meaning as relationships between the U.S. and Canada have been strained.

In January, Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew told reporters that Canada “can’t be a punching bag, and we have to get our elbows up.” The phrase has since become something of a patriotic rallying cry for Canadians, appearing on merchandise and becoming regularly used on social media.

