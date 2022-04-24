Mike Campbell Reunites With Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch

Mike Campbell recruited original Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch for his current Dirty Knobs tour.

The guest stint kicked off last night (Apr. 23), marking their first tour together since 1992. Lynch last played with Tom Petty’s band in 1994 and went on to work as a producer and songwriter. He reunited with his former colleagues eight years later for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“The last month of shows with the Dirty Knobs have been just incredible,” Campbell said via social media. “Thanks to everyone that has come out thus far; your energy has inspired the band and I to new heights – we’re taking that energy and running with it.”

He continued: “Our drummer Matt Laug, aka Swamp Fox, has a commitment touring in Italy through the end of June, and so we will have a very special guest joining us on drums at all Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs shows through June 26 in Aspen… His name is Stan Lynch, founding drummer of the Heartbreakers and an old friend who I love dearly. We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again.” He concluded: “We’re looking forward to seeing you on the road in the coming weeks. Get on that train!”

Laug is set to rejoin the band once his work in Italy is complete. Steve Ferrone, Lynch’s replacement in the Heartbreakers, had been due to fill in for Laug but had to cancel over touring commitments with John Mayer.