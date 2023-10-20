Listen to Two Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Songs

Two previously unreleased original songs by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have been released: "What's the Matter With Louise" and "Mystery of Love."

The former is an Amazon exclusive out today marking Petty's 73rd birthday. The 2021 film, Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, is also being released on Amazon Prime Video.

You can listen to "What's the Matter With Louise" here.

READ MORE: Top 10 Tom Petty B-Sides and Rarities

The Making of Wildflowers includes rarely seen 16mm footage of Petty and his band as they crafted 1994's Wildflowers album, as well as new interviews with guitarist Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and others. "There was a sort of haunted quality to that material to him because it was so strong and so powerful," the film's director Mary Wharton told UCR in 2021.

"And then to take on a film about an artist like Tom Petty, who was a perfectionist in everything that he did, certainly the specter of that, and the incredibly high standards that he held himself to, for me, it was a scary thing to tackle, to try to hold myself to those same high standards."

The second track, "Mystery of Love," is part of Extra Mojo Version, an upcoming expanded edition of 2010's Mojo. It's one of two previously unheard songs from that era that has now been released. Earlier this month, the Heartbreakers released a cover of Sonny Boy Williamson II's "Help Me." The reissue is available in both digital and vinyl forms, but only the digital edition contains the new songs.

You can hear "Mystery of Love" below.

Opening the Vaults Since Tom Petty's Death

This isn't the first time the Heartbreakers vault has been cracked open following Petty's death in October 2017. In 2018, the compilation box set An American Treasure was released, followed by 2019's The Best of Everything, which included the previously unheard "For Real."

Then in 2020, Wildflowers & All the Rest was released, featuring more unreleased songs from the solo project Petty had originally intended as a double album.

READ MORE: The Stories Behind the 36 Songs Tom Petty Covers on 'Fillmore' LP

Most recently, the Heartbreakers released Live at the Fillmore 1997, recorded during the band's acclaimed San Francisco residency at Bill Graham's historic venue. Although several of the songs had circulated online as bootlegs for years, the box set marked the first time the recordings were officially released.