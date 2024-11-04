Watch Michael Stipe and Jon Bon Jovi Play R.E.M. at Harris Rally

Michael Stipe and Jon Bon Jovi joined forces on Sunday at a Democratic get-out-the-vote rally in Atlanta, where they performed the R.E.M. classic "The One I Love."

You can watch the performance below.

The team-up took place at the When We Vote We Win rally at the Cobb Galleria Centre in support of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (MN), and husband Doug Emhoff were both in attendance. Stipe took lead vocals on "The One I Love," while Bon Jovi played acoustic guitar. The rockers, who have both publicly endorsed Harris, were backed by the Americana duo the War and Treaty. Bon Jovi also performed two songs from his own band: "The People's House," off this year's Forever, and the Slippery When Wet anthem "Livin' on a Prayer."

"The One I Love" ended Stipe's three-song set, which also included his and Big Red Machine's "No Time for Love Like Now" and R.E.M.'s "Driver 8," which the singer said was Walz's favorite R.E.M. song. Stipe also mocked Republican presidential candidate (and former president) Donald Trump's use of the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." at his rallies by chanting, "It's fun to get out the V-O-T-E, it's fun to get out the V-O-T-E."

Michael Stipe Tells Georgians: 'Get Every Single Person in Your Community' to Vote

Stipe has been vocal in his support of Harris, and last month he broke out "The One I Love" for the first time since 2008 at a Harris-Walz get-out-the-vote rally in Pittsburgh, where he was joined by Jason Isbell. On Sunday, he once again emphasized the importance of voting as Election Day inched closer.

"Thank you for being here and thank you all for voting, or getting ready to vote," he said. "I want to encourage everyone in Georgia because we know what it means. We've been here before. We know what it means when you get every single person in your community, your church, your skate club – whatever the hell it is, get them out, talk to them, get them there to vote."