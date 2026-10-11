Watch Metallica Debut ‘Until It Sleeps’ at the Sphere
Metallica have added another song to their Sphere set lists.
Saturday night was the group's fourth show at the high-tech Las Vegas venue. They performed the Load single "Until It Sleeps" for the first time, replacing "King Nothing" from the previous week's second show.
You can watch fan-shot video of the performance below. The band used the groundbreaking visual capabilities of the Sphere to make it look like the controversial Load blood and semen cover art was floating all over the venue.
Metallica are continuing their "no repeat weekends" plan at the Sphere - playing completely different set lists at each week's Thursday and Saturday night shows.
There's been one other change to the set lists so far. Last week the band played "The Call of Ktulu" on Thursday and "Orion" on Saturday, this week they switched those instrumentals.
Read More: Watch Metallica Debut "Fade to Black" at the Sphere
There are still four weekends left in Metallica's 2026 Sphere residency, and they will return to the venue in late January 2027. You can see the group's complete tour schedule below.
Watch Metallica Debut 'Until It Sleeps' at the Sphere
Metallica: Oct. 10, Las Vegas Sphere – Set List
1. “Blackened”
2. “Fuel”
3. “Leper Messiah”
4. “Devil’s Dance”
5. “72 Seasons”
6. “Until It Sleeps" (Sphere debut)
7. “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”
8. “The Outlaw Torn”
9. Kirk and Rob Doodle
10. “The Unforgiven”
11. “The Call of Ktulu"
12. “Hardwired”
13. “Whiskey in the Jar”
14. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”
15. “One"
16. “Enter Sandman“
Metallica Tour Dates:
2026:
Oct. 15: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Oct. 17: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Oct. 22: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Oct. 24: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Oct. 29: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Oct. 31: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Nov. 5: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Nov. 7: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Nov. 19:: Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 21: Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
2027:
Jan. 28: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Jan. 30: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Feb. 4: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Feb. 6: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Feb. 18: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Feb. 20: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Feb. 25: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
Feb. 27: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
March 4: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
March 6: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
March 11: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
March 13: Las Vegas, NV @ The Sphere
May 8 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
May 13 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
May 18 - El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
May 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 26 - Fayetteville, AR @ Razorback Stadium
May 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
June 2 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium
June 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
June 8 - Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium
June 12 - Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium
June 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field
June 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
Metallica Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff