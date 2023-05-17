Watch Metallica Deliver Two Tour Debuts in Paris

Metallica continued mixing up their set lists during a performance in Paris, giving “Blackened” and “I Disappear” their tour debuts.

“I Disappear” was the first debut of the evening, arriving as the fourth song of Metallica’s set, wedged between “Holier Than Thou” (from 1991’s the Black Album) and “Lux Æterna” (from the recently released 72 Seasons).

“Blackened” was featured later in the night, arriving between set staples “The Day That Never Comes” and “Fuel.” The track, which opened 1988's ...And Justice For All, offered one of the evening's many highlights, as James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo engaged in some emphatic shredding.

Watch fan-shot footage of both tour debuts below.

Metallica launched their M72 world tour at the end of April with a pair of performances in Amsterdam. The band stayed true to their “No Repeat Weekend” promise, delivering two totally different set lists during their stop in the Netherlands’ capital.

Aside from the aforementioned tour debuts, much of the band’s set list in Paris aligned with the first Amsterdam concert, which took place April 27. Notable exceptions include the instrumental “Orion,” which opened the Amsterdam show but was pushed mid-set in France, and “Ride the Lightning,” which was played second in Paris and twelfth in Amsterdam. The concerts were both 16 songs long, with “I Disappear” and “Blackened” replacing “King Nothing” and “Battery” from the Dutch set.

Metallica will play their second night at Stade de France on May 19. From there, the band heads to Germany, England and Sweden, before returning to the U.S.A. for a run of performances beginning in August.