Listen to Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Demo

As the deluxe reissue of Metallica's Master of Puppets album draws closer to its long-awaited release, the band is further whetting fans' appetites with a previously unreleased demo of the title track.

That recording, which you can hear above, marks the third pre-release track to make its way onto the internet over the past several weeks; those who've pre-ordered the deluxe reissue have already been given access to downloads of the remastered "Disposable Heroes" and a live version of "The Thing That Should Not Be."

As previously reported, the expanded and remastered Master of Puppets is due to arrive in stores Nov. 10, and serves as the latest in a series of deluxe archival releases that includes similar treatments for 1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride the Lightning. A landmark LP for the group, it marked their major-label debut as well as their final album with bassist Cliff Burton, who died in a bus accident during their subsequent tour.

As tends to be the case with current reissues of major catalog titles, Master of Puppets is making its way back to fans with a lot of added parts — in addition to a widely expanded track listing, the deluxe set also sports DVDs featuring archival footage and an assortment of non-musical extras, such as photos and buttons.

While keeping Nov. 10 circled on the calendar, fans can already start looking forward to the next round of reissues in the band's ongoing campaign — they recently announced they were planning to revisit 1988's ... And Justice for All and 1991's self-titled release, putting out the call for submissions of fan mementos from the period 1987-93.

30 Battering 'Master of Puppets' Facts