Metallica Sends $250,000 for Turkey and Syria Earthquake Aid

Metallica said they've donated $250,000 to help victims of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria after the death toll passed 40,000.

Measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, the colossal quake on Feb. 6 was felt strongly over hundreds of miles and was followed by more than 2,000 aftershocks, the worst registering at 7.6. Survivors are still being recovered from wrecked towns and villages, with damages estimated to top $84 billion.

“We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria,” Metallica said in a statement. “The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced the entire region to rubble. The death toll continues to rise, tragically exceeding 36,000 lives lost.”

The statement noted that “two of our All Within My Hands Foundation’s partner organizations, Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen, have boots on the ground providing medical aid and food to the victims of this disaster. AWMH is providing $125,000 grants to each organization to support their relief efforts.”

On the band’s All Within My Hands website, Metallica explained that “Direct Relief … is fulfilling requests for medical supplies – with over 22 tons already allocated - such as emergency medical packs, antibiotics, cardiovascular medicines, analgesics, personal hygiene kits, oral rehydration salts, acetaminophen, prenatal vitamins and more. Mobilizing these urgent deliveries follows the organization’s immediate response of providing financial support for search and rescue efforts.

“World Central Kitchen activated its meal distribution channels within hours of the news breaking, with founder Jose Andres personally delivering sandwiches to a shelter. The organization set up a large-scale response that establishes and utilizes its own kitchens. … The organization is currently distributing over 125,000 meals per day, totaling over 600,000 meals within one week.”

Donations can be made to All Within My Hands on its website.