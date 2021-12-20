Metallica Go Heavy on Rarities at Second 40th-Anniversary Show

After taking fans on a chronological tour through their discography during their first 40th-anniversary show on Friday, there was only one place for Metallica to go during night two: back to the front.

The metal giants returned to the Chase Center in their native San Francisco last night for their second and final livestreamed 40th-anniversary concert. The band delivered another career-spanning performance that incorporated at least one song from each of its 10 studio albums, plus a cover of Diamond Head's "Am I Evil?" and the one-off single "I Disappear," which became the subject of Metallica's infamous Napster lawsuit.

You can see the full set list and videos from the show below.

Whereas night one began with Kill 'Em All's "Hit the Lights" and ended with Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct's "Spit Out the Bone," night two began with the Hardwired title track and worked backward through Metallica's catalog, culminating in the one-two punch of "Whiplash" and "Seek & Destroy." They revisited several songs that they hadn't played live in roughly a decade, including Death Magnetic's "The End of the Line," St. Anger's "Dirty Window" and Load's "Bleeding Me" and "Wasting My Hate."

The set list also contained plenty of hits and vintage deep cuts, including "Master of Puppets," "Enter Sandman," "Fade to Black" and "Harvester of Sorrow." Notably, Metallica did not repeat a single song from night one.

Metallica partnered with the Coda Collection to livestream both Chase Center performances globally as part of the Metallica 40th Anniversary Live event, available for free via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel and Prime Video. Fans who missed the live broadcasts can replay the shows from Dec. 24 through 27, no Prime membership required.

"It has only taken us 40 years to get here, so welcome to the first 40 years," James Hetfield told the audience last night. "You are such a huge part of why we're up here still doing this. You energize us. You give us love. You give us so much to continue doing what we're created to do here. We love you."

Watch Metallica Perform 'Wasting My Hate' on Dec. 19, 2021

Watch Metallica Perform 'Dirty Window' on Dec. 19, 2021

Watch Metallica Perform 'Whiplash' on Dec. 19, 2021

Metallica, Dec. 19, 2021, San Francisco

1. "Hardwired"

2. "The End of the Line" (first time since 2010)

3. "Dirty Window" (first time since 2011)

4. "I Disappear" (first time since 2013)

5. "Am I Evil?" (first full performance since 2011)

6. "The Memory Remains"

7. "Fuel"

8. "Bleeding Me" (first full performance since 2011)

9. "Wasting My Hate" (first time in front of a live audience since 2011)

10. "The Unforgiven"

11. "Enter Sandman"

12. "Harvester of Sorrow"

13. "Master of Puppets"

14. "Fade to Black"

15. "Whiplash"

16. "Seek & Destroy"