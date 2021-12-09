Metallica Announce Global Livestream of 40th-Anniversary Shows

Metallica have partnered with the Coda Collection to present a global livestream of two upcoming 40th-anniversary concerts in their native San Francisco.

The event, titled Metallica 40th Anniversary Live, will showcase the band’s two performances at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Dec. 17 and 19. In-person tickets were available only to members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, but now fans all over the world can stream the shows for free via Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or Prime Video. (A Prime on-demand viewing membership is not required).

Following the global livestream premieres, both Chase Center shows will be available to rewatch exclusively on the Coda Collection through Prime Video Channels. Other live Metallica films will also be available on the Coda Collection that weekend as part of the SF Takeover Film Fest, including 1998’s Cunning Stunts and 2009’s Orgullo, Pasion, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de Mexico.

The 40th-anniversary shows mark the beginning of an extensive partnership between Metallica and the Coda Collection, which will include additional concert films, documentaries and other career-spanning content. The band is also partnering with Amazon Music to launch "The Metallica Takeover," a new guest-hosted station featuring hits, fan favorites and deep cuts, as well as the band members breaking down the stories behind their songs. The Metallica Takeover is available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members.

Metallica have been pulling out all the stops this year with a series of album reissues, archival releases, live events and a tribute album. Last month, they unveiled the Black Box, a massive collection of limited-edition memorabilia, virtual events and keepsakes from the band members’ personal collections. "In the weeks, months and years ahead, the Black Box will venture progressively deeper into the vaults, the sounds, the visuals, the instruments, the culture and beyond," the band promised.