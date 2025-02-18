Melvins Announce New ‘Thunderball’ and ‘Death March’ Albums

The eternally prolific Melvins have announced two new albums in the past five days.

The track listings for Thunderball and Savage Imperial Death March and the band's upcoming 2025 tour schedule are below.

These albums follow 2024's Tarantula Heart.

Savage Imperial Death March, a six-song collaboration with the group's 2025 touring partners Napalm Death, will be available on vinyl on tour and as a "cheapy $5 CD" from AmRep at an unspecified point. A limited-edition online vinyl edition sold out instantly on Sunday.



You can hear "Victory of the Pyramids" from Thunderball below.

Melvins previously toured with the grindcore legends - ask Loudwire what that means - back in 2016. The album release page doesn't specify which Melvins members participated in the Death March sessions. Guitarist and singer Buzz 'King Buzzo" Osbourne founded the band in 1983. Drummer Dale Crover joined in 1984 and bassist Steven McDonald has been with them since 2015.

Thunderball will be the third album from the band's "Melvins 1983" lineup, which features Osbourne and founding drummer Mike Dillard. Crover switched to bass for 2013's Tres Cabrones and 2021's Working With God Melvins 1983 albums, but is not credited on Thunderball.

Buzzo and Dillard are instead joined by Void Maines and "electronic noise terrorist" Ni Maitres on the five-track, 37-minute album, which arrives on April 18.

"I wanted this one to be bombastic. I think it is," Osbourne declared in the Thunderball press release. "I’ve been wanting to do something with Void Manes and Ni Maîtres for a long time. Both of them are exceptional talents and were a joy to work with. Their out-of-the-box use of electronics pushed Thunderball beyond my expectations.”

Crover sat out the Melvins' 2023 tour after undergoing spinal surgery but recovered quickly enough to release and tour behind his 2024 solo album Glossolalia. He will rejoin Osbourne and McDonald for the band's 2025 tour, which includes a brief March trip through California and two months of dates with Napalm Death beginning April 4 in San Diego and concluding June 7 in Berkley.

Melvins will be joined on these dates by Big Business and High on Fire drummer Coady Willis, who along with Big Business bandmate Jared Warren served as a member of the Melvins' four-piece, twin-drummer lineup from 2006 to 2015.

Melvins 1983 'Thunderball' Track Listing

1. "King of Rome"

2. "Vomit of Clarity"

3. "Short Hair With a Wig"

4. "Victory of the Pyramids"

5. "Venus Blood"

Melvins / Napalm Death 'Savage Imperial Death March' Track Listing

1. "Tossing Coins Into the Fountain of Fuck"

2. "Some Kind of Antichrist"

3. "Nine Days of Rain"

4. "Rip the God"

5. "Stealing Horses"

6. "Death Hour"

Melvins The Spring Break Tour Dates

March 1 Bakersfield, CA The Nile Theater

March 2 Fresno, CA Strummer’s

March 3 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

March 4 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium

March 5 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock

March 7 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

Melvins and Napalm Death Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour Dates

April 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

April 5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

April 8 San Jose, CA The Ritz

April 10 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Swan Dive

April 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

April 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

April 15 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

April 17 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 18 Austin, TX Emo’s

April 19 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

April 20 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea’s Live

April 21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans

April 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

April 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

April 25 Orlando, FL The Beacham

April 26 Savannah, GA District Live

April 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

April 28 Birmingham, AL Saturn

April 29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

May 1 Charlotte, NC The Underground – Charlotte

May 2 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 3 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

May 4 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 5 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 6 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

May 7 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

May 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 10 Pittsburgh, PA Mr .Small’s

May 11 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron

May 12 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 19 Chicago, IL Metro

May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 27 Denver, CO Summit

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM

June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley