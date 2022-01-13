Melissa Etheridge Announces ‘Heartstrings’ Graphic Novel

Z2 comics has announced the release of a new graphic novel chronicling the life of Melissa Etheridge.

Titled Heartstrings: Melissa Etheridge and Her Guitars, the release will tell the singer’s stories by way of her impressive collection of instruments. Each chapter will feature a different one of her guitars -- each named after a significant woman in history -- and will detail the unique journeys they’ve been on.

“As many of my fans know, my relationship to my guitars is beyond special and these instruments hold a very significant place in my life,” Etheridge explained via press release. “I am so excited to share all these stories and images from my entire collection and have them all be a part of this incredible graphic novel.”

For the project, the singer’s stories were interpreted by writers Frank Marrafino and Steve Hochman, while Manuela Pertega provided the artwork.

Heartstrings: Melissa Etheridge and Her Guitars comes in softcover or hardcover, with various bundles available containing further bonus material. The Super Deluxe Edition comes with Etheridge’s autograph, along with exclusive art prints, coasters, a journal, enamel pin and lanyard. The Platinum Guitar Edition -- limited to 100 -- includes all of the aforementioned items, along with a signed Epiphone DR-100 Guitar, skinned with the book’s cover art.

The graphic novel and its bundles are all available for pre-order now, with official release expected in June.

Etheridge is a two-time Grammy winner who has released 17 albums over the course of her long and impressive career. In 2007 she won an Academy Award for her song “I Need to Wake Up” from the documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

With the announcement of Heartstrings, Z2 adds to its continually growing list of musical partnerships. The comic book company has previously released titles with such notable recording artists as Motley Crue, the Doors, Judas Priest, Blondie, Elvis Presley, Joan Jett and the Grateful Dead.