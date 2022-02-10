Watch Mammoth WVH’s Video for New Single ‘Epiphany’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH released a video for the new single “Epiphany,” which is made up of footage recorded on tour.

The track appears on the group’s self-titled debut album, released last year, which was recorded completely by Van Halen himself. The video can be seen below.

“‘Epiphany’ is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH,” the bandleader said in a statement. “The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June. That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live, and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour.”

The tour – set to start on Feb. 20 after a series of delays – is a double-header with Dirty Honey. “I think as a musician, you kind of cynically go, ‘Oh, we're playing these songs over and over and over again,’” Van Halen told UCR as he previewed the road trip. “But the important thing to keep in perspective is that when you're playing every night, it's guaranteed somebody's first time seeing that. And even though it's your 500th time playing it, you have to make it like it's the first time.”

He reflected: “I think something I can improve on is I need to stop doubting myself so much. I'm hard on myself, and I feel like every single performance is awful. But then you see people going like, 'Oh, man, that was great!' So it's like, OK, I guess that was good. So I just need to keep doing what I'm doing."