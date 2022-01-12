Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour Due to COVID Concerns
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have postponed the start of their Young Guns tour due to concerns surrounding the nationwide spike of COVID cases.
“We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously,” notes a statement from the bands announcing the decision. “Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the Young Guns tour to Feb. 20, 2022, in Denver.”
Performances from the Denver date onward will remain as originally scheduled. Postponed shows have been rescheduled to March and April. The co-headlining trek was originally supposed to launch Jan. 21 in Chicago. Only one concert, a Jan. 28 performance that was planned to take place in Portland, Maine, has been canceled, while three additional dates have been added to the tour.
The revised itinerary can be found below.
"We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September," Mammoth WVH leader Wolfgang Van Halen noted when the tour was announced in November. "As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S. We couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music."
"People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock 'n' roll is definitely very much alive and well," added Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle. "We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove."
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey, 'Young Guns' Revised Tour 2022
Feb. 20 - Denver @ Ogden Theatre
Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City @ The Complex
Feb. 22 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution,
Feb. 24 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues
Feb. 25 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 1 - San Diego @ House of Blues
March 2 - Los Angeles @ The Wiltern
March 4 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee
March 5 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Casino
March 9 - Dallas @ House of Blues
March 10 - San Antonio @ Aztec Theatre
March 12 - Oklahoma City @ Diamond Ballroom
March 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre
March 15 - Milwaukee @ The Rave
March 16 - Chicago @ House of Blues
March 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
March 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
March 21 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
March 23 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 24 - Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall
March 26 - Boston @ Big Night Live
March 27 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place
March 28 - New York @ Webster Hall
March 30 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
March 31 - Philadelphia @ The Fillmore
April 1 - Baltimore @ Rams Head Live
April 3 - Atlanta @ Tabernacle
April 5 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
April 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
April 8 - Nashville @ Marathon Music Works
April 9 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant
April 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Orlando