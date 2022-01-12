Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour Due to COVID Concerns

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have postponed the start of their Young Guns tour due to concerns surrounding the nationwide spike of COVID cases.

“We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously,” notes a statement from the bands announcing the decision. “Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the Young Guns tour to Feb. 20, 2022, in Denver.”

Performances from the Denver date onward will remain as originally scheduled. Postponed shows have been rescheduled to March and April. The co-headlining trek was originally supposed to launch Jan. 21 in Chicago. Only one concert, a Jan. 28 performance that was planned to take place in Portland, Maine, has been canceled, while three additional dates have been added to the tour.

The revised itinerary can be found below.

"We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September," Mammoth WVH leader Wolfgang Van Halen noted when the tour was announced in November. "As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S. We couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music."

"People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock 'n' roll is definitely very much alive and well," added Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle. "We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove."

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey, 'Young Guns' Revised Tour 2022

Feb. 20 - Denver @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City @ The Complex

Feb. 22 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution,

Feb. 24 - Las Vegas @ House of Blues

Feb. 25 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 1 - San Diego @ House of Blues

March 2 - Los Angeles @ The Wiltern

March 4 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

March 5 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Casino

March 9 - Dallas @ House of Blues

March 10 - San Antonio @ Aztec Theatre

March 12 - Oklahoma City @ Diamond Ballroom

March 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

March 15 - Milwaukee @ The Rave

March 16 - Chicago @ House of Blues

March 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

March 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

March 21 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

March 23 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 24 - Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall

March 26 - Boston @ Big Night Live

March 27 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

March 28 - New York @ Webster Hall

March 30 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 31 - Philadelphia @ The Fillmore

April 1 - Baltimore @ Rams Head Live

April 3 - Atlanta @ Tabernacle

April 5 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

April 8 - Nashville @ Marathon Music Works

April 9 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

April 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Orlando