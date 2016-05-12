Loverboy Release New Single, ‘Hurtin’,’ Announce 2016 Tour

Loverboy are back with a new song, called "Hurtin'," and the lyric video they've created for it is embedded above. It's their first new song since their 2014 album, Unfinished Business.

According to a press release, "Hurtin'" was co-written by guitarist Paul Dean, who worked off of music created by Mick Mahan -- Pat Benatar's bassist -- and his collaborator, Gregg Montante. Their original intention was to create something that could be used as the theme song for a telecast of a football game.

"I took what they gave [singer Mike Reno], changed it up a bit, and came up with a melody and a couple of hooks," Dean said. "The idea was to create an anthem for the home crowd to sing about putting a 'hurtin' on the other team."

When that didn't pan out as they had hoped, they changed the lyrics to be about a relationship that's reached its end. "We worked really hard to get it just right for all our Loverboy friends and fans," added Reno.

Beginning May 28, the group will begin a tour of North America that will find them on the road throughout the summer, with a couple of nights booked in September and October. For three dates in July, they will be on the same bill as Rick Springfield, with whom they toured last year. The complete itinerary can be found below.

Loverboy 2016 North American Tour Dates

5/28 -- Bossier City, La.

6/4 -- Shawnee, Kan.

6/19 -- Edmonton, Alberta

6/25 -- Knoxville, Tenn.

7/1 -- Tisdale, Saskatchewan

7/3 -- Elgin, Ill. (with Rick Springfield)

7/4 -- Flower Mound, Texas

7/9 -- Havelock, Ontario

7/16 -- Los Angeles, Calif. (with Rick Springfield)

7/17 -- Valley Center, Calif. (with Rick Springfield)

7/22 -- Walker, Minn.

7/24 -- Sacramento, Calif.

7/27 -- Vancouver, British Columbia

7/28 -- Hillsboro, Ore.

7/30 -- Minnedosa, Manitoba

8/10 -- Sturgis, S.D.

8/12 -- Kelowna, British Columbia

8/14 -- Three Forks, Mont.

8/21 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

8/26 -- Halifax, Nova Scotia

8/27 -- Moncton, New Brunswick

9/10 -- Hinckley, Minn.

10/7 -- Canyonville, Ore.