Loverboy have released a cathartic new single titled "Release," an ode to rock fans everywhere whose video celebrates the band's past and present.

You can listen to the song and watch the video below.

Cofounding guitarist Paul Dean originally wrote "Release" for an unnamed metal band that had asked him to work with them as a songwriter and producer. When those plans fell through, "Release" became a Loverboy song.

“It started out as a frustrated call to action, after months of lockdown, and morphed into a metal anthem about the loyalty and commitment of that audience,” Dean said in a statement. The song's lyrics were inspired by Sam Dunn's 2005 documentary Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey.

“The communal aspect of heavy rock is almost like a religion,” Dean added. “I’ve always been a big metal fan; my son and I have seen many of those bands in concert.”

The "Release" video features the modern-day Loverboy performing live, interspersed with vintage, black-and-white live footage from the band's '80s heyday, when it stormed the charts with hits like "Turn Me Loose," "Working for the Weekend" and "Lovin' Every Minute of It."

"Release" marks Loverboy's first single since 2020's "Gimme Back My Life." The band will commemorate the release by embarking on a North American tour next week, hitting the stage for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the dates below. “Looks like we’re finally going to get that 'Release' this January, when we play together live for the first time in nearly two years!” Dean said.

The trek begins on Jan. 23 in Ridgefield, Wash., and runs through May 9 in Los Cabos, Mexico. Three weeks later, Loverboy will hit the road with Styx and REO Speedwagon for the Live & UnZoomed 2022 Tour.

Loverboy 2022 Tour

Jan. 23 - Ridgefield, WA @ Ilani Casino & Resort

March 3 - Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

March 4 - Sarnia, ON @ Imperial Theatre Sarnia

March 9 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater

March 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

March 19 - Cottonwood, AL @ Spring Music Festival (Big Creek Amphitheater)

March 26 - Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino

April 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Harris Teeter Corporate Concert (Private)

April 8 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

April 15 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

April 22 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

April 23 - Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

April 27 - St. Catharines, ON @ Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games (Meridian Centre)

May 9 - Los Cabos, MX @ Roxfest