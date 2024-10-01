Loverboy Is ‘Working for the Weekday’ in New IHOP Ad

Loverboy has rewritten their most famous song for a new IHOP commercial.

The band's 1981 smash "Working for the Weekend" has been transformed into "Working for the Weekday" in the new ad, which features bandana-wearing maple syrup caddies recreating the song's original music video.

You can watch the "Working for the Weekday" commercial below.

“Working with IHOP to bring our song to life in a fresh, innovative way has been such a rewarding experience,” explained singer Mike Reno. “We have always loved going to IHOP and enjoying breakfast together as a band, so being able to have our work featured in the House Faves campaign is a dream come true.”

The campaign is designed to bring attention to IHOP's new weekday House Faves menu. “By leveraging a nostalgia-inducing ‘blast from the past’ to further drive home IHOP’s value proposition, we’re showing guests that everything we do, every decision we make, is for them," says IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Kirean Donahue.

Loverboy Will Share Stages With Foreigner, Styx and REO Speedwagon This Fall

After serving as the opening act of Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds tour this summer, Loverboy will be teaming up with Foreigner, REO Speedwagon and Styx at various dates this fall. You can get show and ticket information at their official website.

Watch Loverboy's 'Working for the Weekday' IHOP Commercial